Walk Against Nuclear Waste Leaves Ignace Heading Towards Candidate Nuclear Waste Burial Site

Walkers converged in Ignace today, joining Head walker Darlene Necan in her peaceful walk to raise awareness about plans to construct a series of caverns deep underground in the heart of Treaty 3 territory, to be filled with all of Canada’s high level nuclear waste.

The fourth annual Walk Against Nuclear Waste left the plaza in front of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s offices on Highway 17 in Ignace shortly after 10 a.m., heading west towards the candidate nuclear waste burial site, which is approximately half way between Ignace and Dryden. The site is just south of Highway 17 where it runs parallel to the Revell River, a few kilometres west of the Revell River picnic area.

The candidate site is at the headwaters of the Wabigoon and the Turtle River watersheds, which flow west into Wabigoon Lake and the Lake of the Woods.

“The Ojibways of Saugeen #258 have spoken – by Band Council Resolution we have stated that we stand firm against the storage of nuclear waste in Treaty #3 territory and do not give our consent to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s nuclear waste project”, said Darlene Necan, in remarks just before the Walk commenced.

Ms. Necan, an elder and Headman with the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen No. 258, has led the walk on three previous years and is committed to raising awareness about the threat nuclear waste coming to Treaty 3 lands would pose for the water and for future generations.

A small group of people joined Ms. Necan for the start of the walk, and more walkers are expected to join for sections of the walk throughout the weekend.

Those who want to support the walk or join the walkers for some portion of the journey are encouraged to follow “No Nuclear Waste on Treaty Lands” on Facebook for Walk updates.

The Walk will travel west on Highway 17 from Ignace towards Dryden. The walkers covered 14 kilometres in their first day.