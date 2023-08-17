Morning News – August 17

Weather:

Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this morning. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few showers ending before morning then cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low 11.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control and 29 are being observed. Smoke drift from wildland fires in western Canada and Quebec is affecting air quality across the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard values are a mix of low to high across the Northeast Region today.