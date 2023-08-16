SE OPP Wawa – Local Resident Charged after Domestic Dispute

A local resident is facing criminal charges after their involvement in two domestic incidents in two days.

On August 11, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a domestic dispute on Ontario Street in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, a 63-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to Comply with Undertaking – two counts

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date in September 2023 in Wawa.

On August 13, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment were notified that the accused had breached their release conditions by returning to the residence on Ontario Street in Wawa. As a result, the accused was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to Comply with Undertaking – four counts

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date in September 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incidents, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.