Morning News – August 16

Weather:

Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a few showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 16.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 28 are being observed. Smoke drift from wildland fires in northern Quebec along the eastern side of James Bay is affecting air quality across the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits: