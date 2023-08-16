Aug 16, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a few showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 16.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 34 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 28 are being observed. Smoke drift from wildland fires in northern Quebec along the eastern side of James Bay is affecting air quality across the Northeast Region.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario NDP has removed Michael Mantha from the NDP Caucus as an internal investigation has substantiated several allegations of “workplace misconduct” against him.
-
Sault College Employment Services is proud and excited to partner with the Indigenous Friendship Centre to host a two-day celebration of local Indigenous artists, community supports and hiring employers. The Indigenous Employment and Agency Showcase will be held on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23 between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Queenscentre, 477 Queen Street East
- Morning News – August 16 - August 16, 2023
- Morning News – August 15 - August 15, 2023
- Broadway Avenue continues to change - August 14, 2023