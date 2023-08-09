SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged with Uttering Threats

One person is facing criminal charges after causing a disturbance outside a residence in Wawa. On August 6, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats occurrence on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Katie GIPSON, 35 years-of-age, of Wawa, was arrested and charged with two counts of Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 11, 2023 in Wawa.