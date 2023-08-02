Breaking News

LSPP Happenings – August 2

August 2, 2023

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: RISKY BUSINESS – Many rare and interesting species of wildlife are protected in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Meet Kelly to learn about what threatens them, the role Ontario Parks plays in their conservation, and what you can do to help these creatures thrive.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Stuart as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
EXPLORATION STATION: WOW! WILDFLOWERS – Wildflowers come in so many shapes, sizes, colours, and smells. Stop by and meet Celeste to pick up some tips and tools for investigating the wildflowers in our park.

 

 

