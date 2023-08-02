LSPP Happenings – August 2

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: RISKY BUSINESS – Many rare and interesting species of wildlife are protected in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Meet Kelly to learn about what threatens them, the role Ontario Parks plays in their conservation, and what you can do to help these creatures thrive.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Stuart as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay