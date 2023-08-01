LSPP Happenings – August 1

August 1, 2023
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: THE MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
|2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|JUNIOR NATURALIST PROGRAM: DRAGONTALES – The park’s dragons don’t breathe fire and our damsels aren’t in distress, but they are just as interesting as any fairy tale! Join Celeste and Lauren to explore the exciting lives of the dragonflies and damselflies that live in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
