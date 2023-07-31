SE OPP Wawa – Collision leads to impaired charges for Dubreuilville male

A collision has resulted in impaired driving charges for a local resident. On July 27, 2023, shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 101, near Highway 547.
Through investigation, officers determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, David LEVESQUE, 35 years-of-age, of Dubreuilville was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 14, 2023 in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)