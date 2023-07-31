SE OPP Wawa – Collision leads to impaired charges for Dubreuilville male

A collision has resulted in impaired driving charges for a local resident. On July 27, 2023, shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 101, near Highway 547.

Through investigation, officers determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, David LEVESQUE, 35 years-of-age, of Dubreuilville was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 14, 2023 in Wawa.