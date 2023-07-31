Morning News – July 31





Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 9.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 33 (31 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control, 2 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies between low and moderate for areas in the southern part of the Northeast Region, and between moderate and high for areas between Parry Sound, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, and Hearst. Areas further north, including Cochrane and Moosonee are also seeing a low fire hazard.

News Tidbits: