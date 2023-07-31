Morning News – July 31

July 31, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
There are currently 33 (31 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control, 2 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.
The fire hazard varies between low and moderate for areas in the southern part of the Northeast Region, and between moderate and high for areas between Parry Sound, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, and Hearst. Areas further north, including Cochrane and Moosonee are also seeing a low fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Once a firefighter… Eric Belanger sent SooToday some photos and video of Craig Spooner, Orel Crack (who were fishing on Dog Lake) using their boat motor to send water on a small bush fire on an island. They were assisted by Warren Thibodeau of Northern Walley Lodge in his boat.
