Morning News – July 29





Weather:

Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 10.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 31 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control 1 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast region with a stretch of high hazard from Foleyet and Timmins to Kirkland Lake and Iroquois Falls.

News Tidbits: