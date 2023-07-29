Breaking News

Morning News – July 29

July 29, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 10.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 31 (32 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 4 are under control 1 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast region with a stretch of high hazard from Foleyet and Timmins to Kirkland Lake and Iroquois Falls.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are looking for some entertainment tonight, David Newland will be, as he titled it ‘Singing for my Supper’ at a Rock Island House Concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m..
