Morning News – July 28

Today – Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 11.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 32 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control 1 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to across the Northeast region with a small area with a high hazard around Timmins. The fire hazard varies between high to extreme around Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst and north.

