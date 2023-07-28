Morning News – July 28

July 28, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
There are currently 32 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control 1 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to across the Northeast region with a small area with a high hazard around Timmins. The fire hazard varies between high to extreme around Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst and north.
News Tidbits:
- If you are looking for some entertainment tonight, David Newland will be, as he titled it ‘Singing for my Supper’ at a Rock Island House Concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m..
