SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Man arrested twice in two days

A local resident is facing criminal charges after their involvement in two incidents in two days.

On July 24, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a disturbance on Lansdowne Street in Chapleau. As a result of the investigation, Denis BERGERON, 51 years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief – Interfere with any Person in the Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Property

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date of August 21, 2023, in Chapleau.

On July 25, 2023, shortly before 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment were notified that the accused had breached their release conditions by returning to the victim’s property. As a result, BERGERON was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with Undertaking – two counts

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date of August 21, 2023, in Chapleau.