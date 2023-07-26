SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after disturbance on Klondike

A Wawa resident is facing criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On July 23, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Klondike Street in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – Spousal

Sexual Assault

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.