SE OPP Wawa – Individual charged after domestic dispute

Criminal charges have been laid on a Wawa resident, following a domestic dispute. On July 20, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on First Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle

Assault – Spousal

Forcible Confinement

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.