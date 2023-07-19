SSM OPP – Three Impaired Driving Charges Laid

From July 7, 2023, to July 14, 2023, Sault Ste Marie OPP charged three drivers with impaired driving.

(TILLEY TOWNSHIP, ON)-On July 7, 2023, members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver operating a pick-up truck and travelling southbound on Highway 17 towards Chippewa Falls in Tilley Township.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers observed the suspect pick-up truck and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 near Mile 38 Road. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The individual was arrested and transported to the Sault Ste Marie Detachment to conduct further tests.

As a result, Donald MARSHALL, 60 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 31, 2023.

(FENWICK TOWNSHIP, ON)- On July 12, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the OPP and Sault Ste Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain-Vehicle (ATV) in a ditch and a person laying in the middle of the road on Haviland Shores Drive in Fenwick Township.

The driver of the ATV refused medical attention offered by Sault Ste Marie Ambulance prior to police arrival. While at the scene police spoke to the driver and determined alcohol was consumed. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Sault Ste Marie Detachment to conduct further tests.

As a result, Kyle SMITH, 26 years-of-age from Goulais Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 9, 2023.

(GARDEN RIVER FIRST NATION, ON)- On July 14, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the OPP responded to a complaint of suspected impaired driver that left Richards Landing and was travelling to Sault Ste Marie.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., OPP observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 within the community of Garden River First Nation.

While speaking to the driver, police determined alcohol was consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sault Ste Marie Detachment to conduct further tests. The vehicle was impounded.

As a result, Christopher ELWGREN, 52 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 14, 2023.

All three drivers had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver or take a taxi.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 immediately and report it.