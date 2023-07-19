SE OPP – Charges laid after 2022 Fatal Collision north of Wawa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges following an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On November 29, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa. The investigation revealed that a northbound pick-up truck collided with a southbound commercial motor vehicle. As a result of the collision, Christian CASAVANT, 33 years-of-age, of Wawa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation was completed with the assistance of members of the North East and North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement teams, as well as the Superior East Crime Unit. The OPP was also assisted by Alberta Transportation and the Edmonton Police Service.

As a result, GAGANDEEP SINGH, 23 years-of-age, of Edmonton, has been charged with the following:

Careless Driving Causing Death

Fail to Remain

Fail to Maintain Daily Log – five counts

Fail to Record Malfunction Code Information – six counts

Fail to Ensure ELD in Good Working Order, Properly Calibrated and Maintained – six counts

Enter Inaccurate Information in Record – two counts

Exceed 13 Hours Driving Time Without 8 Hours Off – two counts

Drive After 14 Hours on Duty Without 8 Hours Off

Drive After 16 Hours Since Last Break Without 8 Hours Off – three counts

Anttal Transportation Ltd., of Edmonton, has been charged with the following:

Permit Person to Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle not in Accordance with the Regulations – 12 counts

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2023 in Wawa.

Sakshi KAUSHAL, 30 years-of-age, of Edmonton, has been charged with the following:

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 14, 2023 in Wawa.