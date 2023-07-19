East Algoma OPP – Officers assist in Locating Patient that left Hospital

On July 12, 2023, shortly after 7:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a request from a local hospital in Richards Landing to locate a patient that left in a blue car.

While on route to Richards Landing, OPP received information from members of the Batchewana First Nation Police Service (BFNPS) who advised they are familiar with the involved vehicle that left the hospital and the BFNPS officers were making their way to Richards Landing.

Police arrived on scene a short time later and observed a vehicle matching the description parked in front of the hospital with two occupants in the front seat. The person in the driver’s seat gave a false name and while OPP were investigating the identity of a suspect, members from the Batchewana First Nation Police Service arrived on scene to assist and identified the person in the driver’s seat as wanted.

Police searched the vehicle and located over 2 grams suspected cocaine (over $150), over 3 grams of suspected fentanyl (over $1200), $20 in Canadian currency along with 14 cell phones.

Both accused were transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment for processing and as a result, the passenger Devon PHILLIPS, 28 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine

David GINGRAS, 48 years-of-age from Batchewana First Nation was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 10, 2023.