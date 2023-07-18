East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Assault, more charges next day after threats made

Police charges neighbour and within 10 minutes of being released the person breached their conditions.

On July 15, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of on-going issues with one tenant at an apartment building on South Street in the Town of Hilton Beach.

Investigation determined that on July 13, 2023, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an intoxicated tenant slapped another tenant multiple times on the back and the mouth area. The next day the accused knocked on the victim’s apartment door and threatened to physically harm the victim again.

As a result, Susan RAE, 59 years-of-age from Hilton Beach was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm

On July 15, 2023, at 6:35 p.m., the accused was released by way of Undertaking.

Ten minutes after being released by officers with conditions not to communicate directly or indirectly with the victim, the accused observed the victim on their apartment balcony and began yelling and swearing at the victim.

Police arrived on scene and arrested RAE for a second time at which time RAE was transported to Blind River Detachment where she was lodged overnight until sober.

Susan RAE was additionally charged with:

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Being Intoxicated in Common Area of Residence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 7, 2023.