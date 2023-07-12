Thank you from the graduates of École secondaire Saint-Joseph

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) warmly thanks its many partners who have shown their generosity by offering scholarships to graduating students. These scholarships were awarded to deserving students during the graduation ceremony held on June 28.
Many thanks to the following donors:
Madam Governor General
Madam Lieutenant Governor
Wawa Dental Center
B.L Plumbing & Heating
Wawa Rent All & Repair
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Royal Canadian Legion
ADFO and APDN-O
CUPE, Local 4274, Unit 61
CUPE, Local 3631
Monique Kryszewski and Jean Meloche
Carole and Alain Bouffard
Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
Wawa Fishing Derby Committee
École élémentaire Saint-Joseph
OSSTF, Unit 61
Wawa Volunteer Fire Department
École élémentaire Saint-Joseph Student Council
Rotary Club of Wawa
MHS 60th Anniversary
Northern Lights Ford
MacIntyre Trucking Inc.
Beaver Motel
École secondaire Saint-Joseph
Wawa Mission Motors
Lady Dunn Health Centre, Pat Rose Fellowship
Wawa Motor Inn
Collège Boréal
Provost Contracting Ltd.
Magasin O’Mavrik, Dubreuilville
Casavant family
Cynthia Chiupka-Jozin
North Star Fusion Ltd
Eason Family
Michipicoten First Nation
Chief William G. Rose Memorial Bursary
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum
