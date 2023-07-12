Thank you from the graduates of École secondaire Saint-Joseph

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) warmly thanks its many partners who have shown their generosity by offering scholarships to graduating students. These scholarships were awarded to deserving students during the graduation ceremony held on June 28.

Many thanks to the following donors:

Madam Governor General

Madam Lieutenant Governor

Wawa Dental Center

B.L Plumbing & Heating

Wawa Rent All & Repair

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Royal Canadian Legion

ADFO and APDN-O

CUPE, Local 4274, Unit 61

CUPE, Local 3631

Monique Kryszewski and Jean Meloche

Carole and Alain Bouffard

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon

Wawa Fishing Derby Committee

École élémentaire Saint-Joseph

OSSTF, Unit 61

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

École élémentaire Saint-Joseph Student Council

Rotary Club of Wawa

MHS 60th Anniversary

Northern Lights Ford

MacIntyre Trucking Inc.

Beaver Motel

École secondaire Saint-Joseph

Wawa Mission Motors

Lady Dunn Health Centre, Pat Rose Fellowship

Wawa Motor Inn

Collège Boréal

Provost Contracting Ltd.

Magasin O’Mavrik, Dubreuilville

Casavant family

Cynthia Chiupka-Jozin

North Star Fusion Ltd

Eason Family

Michipicoten First Nation

Chief William G. Rose Memorial Bursary

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum