Nipigon OPP & NWR ERT rescue Kayaker in Distress

An individual has been rescued by members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment after being partially submerged in water on Lake Superior for nearly 3 hours.

On July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and The OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a report of a Kayaker in distress after they that had fallen into the water on Black Bay, near Hurkett on Lake Superior. Members of the Canadian Coast Guard also attended to assist.

A search was conducted for the individual with the Nipigon OPP Marine Unit.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., a 36-year-old male was located and brought back to shore by the Nipigon OPP Marine Unit. The male was then brought to local area hospital for assessment by Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

It was reported that this individual had used their Smart Watch to contact emergency services, where it was used to locate their exact position.

The individual was wearing their Personal Flotation Device (PFD), which was vitally important in their successful recovery.

There is no single cause that leads to drownings but there are common contributors. Basic safety practices such as learning to swim at an early age; wearing a lifejacket or PFD while on a vessel or in water; adult supervision of children while swimming; and not drinking and boating can make the difference between surviving, or not.