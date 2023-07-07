Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation Continues in death at Silver Falls Provincial Park

Members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are conducting a sudden death investigation that occurred at Silver Falls Provincial Park.

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, Thunder Bay Fire Services, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to Silver Falls Provincial Park for a report of an individual who had fallen into the water. Thunder Bay OPP, Thunder Bay Fire conducted searches for the individual.

Members of the OPP North West Regions Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) and the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) also attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., a 23-year-old male of Thunder Bay was located deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The death has been deemed non-suspicious and a post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.