SSM OPP – Increased Police Presence on Hiltz Road (Heyden) UPDATED

On July 4, 2023, the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advised the public of increased police presence on Hiltz Road in the town of Heyden and one person was arrested.

On July 3, 2023, shortly after 8:45 p.m., police responded to a neighbour dispute on Hiltz Road in Heyden where the accused was making hand gestures towards a neighbor and was loitering in front of the complainant’s residence.

While on route to the scene officers were made aware that the accused called the OPP Communication Centre yelling and swearing at the call taker. Once at the residence police advised the accused that he was in breach of conditions and subsequently after interaction with police, the accused barricaded himself in his residence.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Sault Ste Marie OPP received assistance from the OPP’s Critical Incident Command, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Northeast Canine Unit, and Crisis Negotiators.

After extensive negotiations, on July 4, 2023, shorty after 1:00 p.m., the accused surrendered to TRU without incident and was arrested.

No damage or injuries.

As a result, John WIGLE, 62 years-of-age from Aweres Township was charged with:

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (three counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on July 5, 2023.

The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of increased police presence on Hiltz Road in Heyden. The public is urged to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

There is no threat to public safety and updates will be provided as necessary.

The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.