East Algoma OPP – Wanted Man arrested while filling pick-up at gas station

On July 4, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the City of Elliot Lake.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers observed a pick-up truck known to them at a local gas station on Highway 108. An individual that was wanted by OPP was fuelling up the pick-up truck. Once the suspect seen police pull into the gas station parking lot, the suspect attempted to hide from police by getting in the pick-up truck and laying on the floor in the rear of the cab. The individual was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Andrew KIRK, 45 years-of-age from Etobicoke was charged with:

  • Failure to Comply with Release Order- other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on July 5, 2023, and was remanded into custody.

