2023 Canada Day Fireworks Postponed

The annual Canada Day Fireworks put on by volunteers from the Wawa Fire Department has been postponed for tomorrow.

Wawa is still under a Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ). Although fireworks as such are not banned – the costs should your firework start a fire could be significant.

From the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry:

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are banned.

In addition, we urge residents to use extreme care with any activities that could have the potential of sparking a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other forest floor susceptible to ignition from hot machinery (this can include cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or other mechanical equipment).

Firework Safety

Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, though during this time of escalated fire activity, we ask you to please exercise extreme caution and consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

The Forest Fire Prevention Act (FFPA) states: “No person who discharges a firearm, a flare, fireworks or explosives in or within 300 metres of a forest area shall leave any residue from the discharge unextinguished.”

A person that starts a wildland fire from failing to extinguish hot residue from fireworks can be charged under the Act and may be held responsible to pay the total cost of putting the fire out.

It is important to check with your local municipality as they may have local burn bans or burn by-laws that prohibit the use of fireworks within municipalities.

Fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone.