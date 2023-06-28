Breaking News

Morning News – June 28

Jun 28, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 40% chance of showers overnight. Low 12.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 21 (26 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
  • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
  • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,288 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
  • Areas south of Timmins are showing a low hazard. North of Timmins the hazard fluctuates from low to extreme.

News Tidbits:

  • Hopefully the air will be better today as Environment Canada has withdrawn the air quality statement

