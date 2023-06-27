Morning News – June 27





Weather:

Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve today or tonight. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Today – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing near noon. Local smoke. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 26 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.

was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,288 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.

was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,288 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control. The fire hazard is low to high across the majority of the region, however there’s a high to extreme hazard showing between Cochrane and Fort Albany.

News Tidbits:

Latitude 46 Publishing, Northern Ontario’s English language publisher is looking for poetry, short fiction, creative nonfiction, and visual art submissions for an upcoming anthology, A Thousand Tiny Awakenings, on the theme of breaking oppressive boundaries. A Thousand Tiny Awakenings explores the creative voice of those 18-30 years of age. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Métis Nation of Ontario has unveiled its Sault Ste. Marie Housing Development Pilot Project, a brand new affordable rental housing initiative to support low-income Métis households. 20 brand-new rental townhomes will be built gradually over the next year.

Provincial Announcements: