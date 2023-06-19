Proposed settlement reached in 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation

On June 17, 2023, the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund leadership and representatives of the governments of Canada and Ontario attended a ceremony and announced a proposed out-of-court settlement in the outstanding litigation around the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty. Negotiators for the parties have reached a proposed settlement that includes contributions from both Canada and Ontario, for a total settlement of $10 billion for past losses. This is a major milestone in ongoing collaborative work to renew the Treaty relationship and honour a treaty promise that dates back to 1850.

The 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations have litigation against Canada and Ontario for breach of Treaty. The First Nations claim that under the Robinson Huron Treaty, the collective annuities to the First Nations and beneficiaries should have Increased over time as resource revenues within the Treaty territory increased. The annuity increased only once, rising from approximately $1.10 per

person to $4 per person In 1815, and hasn’t increased since.

Canada, Ontario and the 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations have been working together at the negotiation table to find common ground for resolving these matters outside of the courts since April 2022.

The proposed settlement is an opportunity for Canada and Ontario to provide compensation to address past wrongs and to honour their Treaty obligations and will support the Robinson Huron First Nations to invest in a brighter future for their communities and grow the local economies in the Treaty territory.

As the next step, the First Nations are moving forward with a community engagement process, including consultations with First Nation members and beneficiaries to provide accurate information about the proposed settlement. These sessions will be led by the Honourable Harry S. LaForme In the Office of Mizhinawe for the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations. Based on the

information sessions, the Mizhinawe will prepare a report and recommendations for the Robinson Huron Chiefs and Trustees within the next 6-8 months.

The Honourable Harry LaForme said that he ‘”would like to offer my congratulations to the people of the Robinson Huron Treaty on having reached this historic settlement. While there is still work to be done, today’s announcement reflects the efforts made over many years to ensure the collective treaty rights of the Anishinabe people of the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations are finally acknowledged and respected. My team and I are looking forward to visiting the communities in the coming weeks to share information about the settlement and hear directly from the members about how they want to see the terms of the settlement implemented in a way that will strengthen their community ties today and for future generations of Anishinaabe people.”