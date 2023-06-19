Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – June 15

138 golfers

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Brad Case, Brandon Case, Spare Case – 30
2nd: Jeff Amos, Chris Simon, James Roberge – 31
3rd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 33

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 34
2nd: Mike Belanger, Danyy Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 34
3rd: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Spare – 34

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Ron Hale, Ray McGregor, Kyston Stevens – 35
2nd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Monte White – 35
3rd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Connor Langille – 36

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Eben Leadbetter, Caleb Boylan, Logan Dunham – 36
2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Faher – 36
3rd: Luc Belanger, Richard Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachappell, Mark McRae – 36
2nd: Anders Dereski, Mike Leverne, Sheldon Lacroix – 36
3rd: Jamie Boylan, Damon Boylan, Virgil Pine – 36

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Kyle Morris, Marcel Provost, Mark Desjardin – 37
2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – 37
3rd: Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin, Scott Carruthers – 38

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Andre Champagne, Greg Dumba, Spare – 39
2nd: Jarret Ralph, Brayden Spooner, Rob Ewing – 39
3rd: Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock, Wayne Rahn – 39

8th FLIGHT:
1st: Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Scott Robinson – 40
2nd: Paul Bernath, Jim Wallace, Kent Spreng – 41
3rd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 41

9th FLIGHT:
1st: The Stone Family – 42

10th FLIGHT:
1st: Donny Davidson, Justin Fletcher, Spare – 43

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): RJ Sedore
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brad Case
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Jeff Amos
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brad Case
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Kyle Morris
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jeff Amos with an Eagle!
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Paul Gerrior
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Caleb Boylan
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Damon Boylan

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Tony Thomas
Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Ethan Jones

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Dave Jennings

Winner of Cash Draw $60.00: Kyle Morris

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,499.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,567.00 ($3,499.00 + $68.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $111.00 – ($54.00 + $57.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Rob Sedore, Greg Dumba, and Jean Desgagne – Putt off will happen June 22nd

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

