Men’s Night Golf – June 15

138 golfers

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Brad Case, Brandon Case, Spare Case – 30

2nd: Jeff Amos, Chris Simon, James Roberge – 31

3rd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 34

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danyy Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 34

3rd: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Spare – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Ron Hale, Ray McGregor, Kyston Stevens – 35

2nd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Monte White – 35

3rd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Connor Langille – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Eben Leadbetter, Caleb Boylan, Logan Dunham – 36

2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Faher – 36

3rd: Luc Belanger, Richard Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachappell, Mark McRae – 36

2nd: Anders Dereski, Mike Leverne, Sheldon Lacroix – 36

3rd: Jamie Boylan, Damon Boylan, Virgil Pine – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Kyle Morris, Marcel Provost, Mark Desjardin – 37

2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – 37

3rd: Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin, Scott Carruthers – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Andre Champagne, Greg Dumba, Spare – 39

2nd: Jarret Ralph, Brayden Spooner, Rob Ewing – 39

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock, Wayne Rahn – 39

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Scott Robinson – 40

2nd: Paul Bernath, Jim Wallace, Kent Spreng – 41

3rd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 41

9th FLIGHT:

1st: The Stone Family – 42

10th FLIGHT:

1st: Donny Davidson, Justin Fletcher, Spare – 43

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): RJ Sedore

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brad Case

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Jeff Amos

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Brad Case

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Kyle Morris

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jeff Amos with an Eagle!

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Paul Gerrior

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Caleb Boylan

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Damon Boylan

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Tony Thomas

Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Ethan Jones

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Dave Jennings

Winner of Cash Draw $60.00: Kyle Morris

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,499.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,567.00 ($3,499.00 + $68.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $111.00 – ($54.00 + $57.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Rob Sedore, Greg Dumba, and Jean Desgagne – Putt off will happen June 22nd

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.