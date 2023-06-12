Letter to the Editor – Where did the crushed rock come from that is along the waterfront?

Dear Brenda,

I have sent the following letter to the Municipality of Wawa asking where the crushed rock that was placed along the shore of Wawa Lake. This crushed rock was used to line the bioswales and to create a shoreline cladding to protect the waterfront from erosion.

Joe Leadbetter

June 11th, 2023

Municipality of Wawa

Chief Administration Officer and Treasurer

Attention: Maury O’Neill

I made a request last year to the Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa that included the Ministry of Natural Resource Work Permits that would be required to place the crushed rock along the shore of Wawa Lake, which was in turn contracted out to Provost Construction.

The permit #WW2018-0176-AP-001, dated on June 28, 2018 and issued to the Municipality was sent to me. It has a condition in the permit under Schedule “A” that says “All gravel and erosion resistance (crushed rock) materials must be purchased and/or obtained from a contractor with a permitted aggregate pit site approved under the Aggregate Resources Act”.

I am requesting the Municipality to disclose the permitted site under the Aggregate Resources Act in which the rocks were taken from and subsequently placed along the shore of Wawa Lake in the fall of 2018.

I am also requesting that the MNRF advise if the work was ever inspected in accordance with its issued permit and its conditions.

signed

Joe Leadbetter

[email protected]