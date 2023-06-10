Ladies Night Golf – June 10

96 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 37
2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 40
3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassie Provost, Ashlyn Kobzick – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Valerie Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Sherri Comtois – 42
2nd: Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 43
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 44
2nd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 44
3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Darlene Trovorello, Jess Trovorello, Caroline Desgagne – 46
2nd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 46
3rd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Linda Mann – 46
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 47
2nd: Carole Moisan, Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle – 47
3rd: Chis Mitchell, Joan Jewel, Spare – 47
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48
2nd: Paula Provost, Sherri Egan, Silvana Dereski – 48
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Sue Switzer, Anya Switzer, Carole Buffard – 49
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Heather Rainville
Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize): Gerry Rose
Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Carrie Belanger
Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Gladys Tessier
Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free): Guylaine Domich
Longest Putt Hole #4 (Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize): Valerie Levesque
Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Priz): Valerie Levesque
Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Nancy Morin
Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize): Charlee Simon
Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8 (Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate): Alexis Alexopoulos
Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize): Paula Provost
Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize): Guylaine Domich
Draw Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate: Lynne Zuliani
Draw Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate: Laura Mersereau
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher: Marcie DLF
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1288.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1336.00!! -$1288.00 + $48.00)
15 Foot Putt – $40.50 Total – No Winner (Next will be $88.50! – $40.55 + $48.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, June 14th – Sherri Comtois, Paula Provost, Lise Bernath
Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
