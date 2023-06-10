Ladies Night Golf – June 10

96 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 37

2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 40

3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassie Provost, Ashlyn Kobzick – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Valerie Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Sherri Comtois – 42

2nd: Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 43

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 44

2nd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 44

3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Darlene Trovorello, Jess Trovorello, Caroline Desgagne – 46

2nd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 46

3rd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Linda Mann – 46

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 47

2nd: Carole Moisan, Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle – 47

3rd: Chis Mitchell, Joan Jewel, Spare – 47

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48

2nd: Paula Provost, Sherri Egan, Silvana Dereski – 48

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Sue Switzer, Anya Switzer, Carole Buffard – 49

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Heather Rainville

Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize): Gerry Rose

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Carrie Belanger

Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Gladys Tessier

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free): Guylaine Domich

Longest Putt Hole #4 (Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize): Valerie Levesque

Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Priz): Valerie Levesque

Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Nancy Morin

Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize): Charlee Simon

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8 (Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate): Alexis Alexopoulos

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize): Paula Provost

Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize): Guylaine Domich

Draw Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate: Lynne Zuliani

Draw Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate: Laura Mersereau

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher: Marcie DLF

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1288.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1336.00!! -$1288.00 + $48.00)

15 Foot Putt – $40.50 Total – No Winner (Next will be $88.50! – $40.55 + $48.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, June 14th – Sherri Comtois, Paula Provost, Lise Bernath

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.