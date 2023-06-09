Jagmeet Singh calls for national response to help fight the forest fires burning across Canada

On Thursday, Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for a national response, and investment to tackle the hundreds of fires that are burning across Canada that have put the air quality in Canadian cities, and thousands of Canadians at risk. With a record-breaking wildfire season, and temperatures only expected to rise in July and August, Canada needs a plan to ensure our firefighters can keep fighting these fires, and protecting communities across the country.
