Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

May 23, 2023 at 06:25
At 8 p.m. last night the highway was completely opened.
May 22, 2023 at 17:26
The westbound lane and shoulder remains closed after this collision. ON511 states the location to be at the Ranwick Uranium Mine Road (ON511 states it as being Rainwick which is incorrect).
May 22, 2023 at 12:31
Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay (12:30 p.m.) because of a serious collision in the Crescent Lake area. Wawa Fire, Algoma EMS and OPP are responding. There are no further details at this time.
