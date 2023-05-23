Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

At 8 p.m. last night the highway was completely opened.

The westbound lane and shoulder remains closed after this collision. ON511 states the location to be at the Ranwick Uranium Mine Road (ON511 states it as being Rainwick which is incorrect).

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay (12:30 p.m.) because of a serious collision in the Crescent Lake area. Wawa Fire, Algoma EMS and OPP are responding. There are no further details at this time.