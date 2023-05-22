Morning News – May 22

May 22, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- As of early Sunday evening, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today. The fire hazard is low to moderate for the Northeast Region.
Have a safe and happy Victoria Day!
