Morning News – May 22

May 22, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 10.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • As of early Sunday evening, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today. The fire hazard is low to moderate for the Northeast Region.

 

Have a safe and happy Victoria Day!

 

Brenda Stockton
