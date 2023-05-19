Red Dress Day observed at ÉSC Trillium

On May 5, students and staff at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) wore red in honour of missing and murdered Aboriginal women, girls and two-spirited people as part of Red Dress Day. Through various activities, they were made aware of the symbolism of this day and the importance of human rights.

These symbolic red dresses represent death and absence to honour the missing Aboriginal women and girls of Canada. On this Red Dress Day and every day, we remember them.