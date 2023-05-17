The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic with the guidance of Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg is providing “Indigenous Support and Engagement Training for Allies”. This project is funded by the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care.

The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner Led-Clinic would like to invite you and your staff to a full-day event which offers “Indigenous Support & Engagement Training for Allies”. It is our honour to have you come and interact with our guest speaker, Sandi Boucher while she delivers the “15 Missing Pieces” framework.

Sandi Boucher is an internationally recognized speaker and best-selling author. Sandi went from being an indigenous woman desperately trying to find her voice to one whose voice now inspires a nation to reconcile. Sandi is an inspiration to many and continues to empower change in indigenous and non-indigenous communities.

This event will take place in White River at the Royal Canadian Legion on Tuesday, May 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a day of engagement, an opportunity to meet new people and learn about indigenous culture. Lunch will be provided.

There is limited space available so please let us know whether you can attend or not. Please RSVP by Tuesday, May 23rd to Tara Hart at 807-822-2320 ext. 101 or email [email protected]