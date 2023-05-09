Wesdome Golden Stars thanks their sponsors!

Big thank you to Wedsome Gold Mines, Ray Brisson from 85 Electric and Bob Lavergne from BL Plumbing for sponsoring young hockey players from Wawa / Dubreuilville / Chapleau / Marathon / Timmins / Manitoulin Island.

The Wesdome Golden Stars participated in the 3 on 3 hockey tournament in the U13 competitive Greyhound Division in Sault Ste Marie.

Finishing off the weekend in the middle of the pack this young hockey team comprised of half boys and half girls not only competed and created a great buzz at the hockey rink, but they also formed new friendships and represented our Northern communities with class and honor. Congratulations to all the players and thank you to all the families for supporting your young hockey players. Crowd Favorites at Every Rink WOW!