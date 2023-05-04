7th Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament – May 18th

Over 250 young chess masters will meet in Wawa on Thursday, May 18, for the seventh Franco-Nord-Ouest chess tournament. The competition, hosted by Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph, will attract francophone students from the following Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools: École Ste-Marie (Azilda), École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau), ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau), École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville), École catholique George Vanier (Elliot Lake), École catholique La Renaissance (Espanola), École Notre-Dame (Hamner), École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne), École St-Paul (Lively), École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie), École St-Denis (Sudbury), ÉS du Sacré-Coeur (Sudbury), École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) and ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa). This year, a record number of students are taking part in this competition which has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at École Saint-Joseph (101 Churchill Ave, Wawa). All participants will be entitled to five games. Competing players will be divided into four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and grades 9 to 12. Prizes will be awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

Students from Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph have acquired a reputation for their passion for chess, a discipline that requires considerable strategizing in addition to memory and problem-solving skills. By hosting this friendly francophone tournament, the school is seeking to promote the game and help Northwestern Ontario youth to discover both this discipline and develop their chess skills.