Thessalon OPP – Prohibited Driver seen driving is Arrested

On April 22, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a person driving a car while suspended on Algoma Street in the Town of Thessalon.

A short time later, police located the car travelling northbound on Main Street and pulled into the parking lot of the local grocery store. Police pulled along side the car and observed the lone occupant who was known to . A query revealed the driver was a prohibited driver and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Michel FORTIN, 61 years-of-age from Thessalon was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 1, 2023.