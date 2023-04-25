SSM OPP – Five Occupants in Two Vehicles arrested

On April 21, 2023, shortly before 3:00 a.m., members of the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting stationary radar on Highway 17 in Laird Township when they attempted to stop a motor vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The individual refused to stop for police and fled the scene. Police did not pursue the suspect vehicle due to the disregard for public safety and dangerous operation of the fleeing vehicle.

After a short time, laps, OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 638 in Laird Township only to discover that it was the same vehicle involved in the pursuit, but all three occupants had fled on foot from the accident scene.

The OPP Canine Unit was dispatched to the scene where two males were arrested and taken into custody by officers.

Further investigation revealed the third individual that abandoned the vehicle had been picked up by a second vehicle. The second vehicle was located and stopped on Highway 17. The driver of the second traffic stop had given a false name and it was determined that they were prohibited from operating a motor vehicle. The driver and passenger were on conditions to not be together. All parties were arrested and charged accordingly.

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle driver, Lovepreet GHARU, a 24-year-old resident of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code of Canada

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Fail to surrender permit for vehicle

Fail to surrender insurance card

Drive motor vehicle fail to display two plates

Possession of a schedule I substance – Heroin

The driver of the second vehicle Amritpal KHATTRA, 26-year-old-resident of North York was charged with:

Dangerous driving

Flight from peace officer

Driving while prohibited

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (fourteen counts)

Possession break in instruments

Driving while under suspension (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance – Heroin

Vehicle passenger Mehakpreet KAUR, 24-year-old-resident of Toronto was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court

Possession of a Schedule I substance-Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (fifteen counts)

Possession break-in instruments

Vehicle passenger Tamandeep SINGH, 25-year-old-resident of Brampton was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession break in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (fourteen counts)

Possession break in instruments

Vehicle passenger Harshdeep SINGH, 28-year-old-resident of Brampton was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

All the accused vehicle drivers and passengers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on April 25, 2023.