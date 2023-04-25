East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after Truck ends up in Ditch

On April 23, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a pick-up truck in a ditch on Pipeline Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Police attended the area and located the pick-up truck with the driver inside. As the officer was speaking to the driver, it was determined alcohol had been consumed. While being arrested the driver kicked one of the officers. The driver was transported to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing and while there the driver threw their jacket at the same officer and refused to provide a breath sample.

Officers also located a small amount of suspected Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

As a result, Harley SAMPSON, 27 years-of-age from Niagara Falls, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Opioid (other than heroin)

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5, 2023.

The OPP would like to thank the public who see and report possible impaired drivers on our roadways, waterways, or trails. Please continue to “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.