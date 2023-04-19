Morning News – April 19

Apr 19, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High +5. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- At 5:46 p.m. it was tweeted that Hwy 129 has been reopened. It had been closed to repair a culvert.
- Hwy 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Ranger Lake due to flooding
- Hwy 546 closed from Mount Lake to Iron Bridge due to flooding.
- Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay and in other cities across Ontario (14 casinos in total)), will be closed for the next few days due to a cyberattack
- Elliot Lake made plans a number of years ago to attract seniors to live in their community – today they are beginning plans to attract new residents and tourists. Their Municipal Council has approved the sale of a property that will be used to create 60 to 80 new residential rental units.also will be looking at infill lot identification and exploring the idea of tiny homes.
- As part of its annual Literary Festival, the Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop (NOWW) is offering free public readings by Order of Canada recipients Eric Walters and Anna Porter at Definitely Superior Art Gallery the afternoon of May 12 to meet and listen to these wonderful authors perform.
Provincial Announcements:
- George Pirie, Minister of Mines, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. at 11:15 a.m. in Thunder Bay
