BOZIC, Milan

May 17, 1948 – April 2, 2023

Peacefully during his sleep, Milan passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in his 75th year. Predeceased by twin brothers, Alex (Nancy) and Paul (Sheila). Dearly loved by sister, Helene. Milan was born in Landshut, Germany, immigrated to Wawa, Ontario in 1950, then moved to Toronto in 1956. Milan was a very gifted self-taught artist and musician, who loved to paint and play the piano. He will be lovingly remembered by his many cousins, nieces and nephews in Barrie, New Brunswick, Toronto, Serbia and Germany.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sienna St. George Retirement Residence for their dedicated care and compassion for the last 16 years.

After a private family ceremony, cremation will take place. A memorial gathering will take place later in the year.