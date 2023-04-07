Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) – ENDED

This advisory ended at 3:16 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023.

At 4:26 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

Snow squalls will develop off Lake Superior early this morning.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected within the strongest bands along with local blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibility. With local amounts of 5 to 10 cm, possibly reaching 15 cm. Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h which will allow for local blowing snow.

These snow squalls will taper to light flurries late this afternoon or evening.

Portions of Highway 17 between Agawa Bay and Marathon will be impacted.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.