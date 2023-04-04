Wawa’s 5-Year Tourism Plan is Completed

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to share that the Wawa Tourism Five-Year Tourism Plan has been completed with funding support from the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor) Tourism Relief Fund. The financial contribution from the federal government was used to hire the consulting firm of Bannikin Travel and Tourism to oversee the creation of the Plan who worked very closely with the Wawa Economic Development and Tourism Committee during the eight-month project.

The Wawa Tourism Plan was based on information from visitor surveys, tourism research, engagement with tourism partners and community input obtained through workshops, public meetings and surveys. The Tourism Plan sets out goals to support and grow the local tourism sector by focusing on increased communications and engagement with local stakeholders, developing a marketing plan, increasing revenue streams for tourism product development and identifying focused actions that increase visitor stays and private sector investment.

Camilo Montoya-Guevara, Vice-President at Bannikin shared that, “Part of harnessing the growth potential of tourism includes bringing the broader community in to both contribute to the development and enjoyment of tourism experiences and activities in the area. Wawa has some real tourism champions amongst its community and galvanizing that experience, passion, and expertise through collaborative implementation will be what brings the plan and strategy to life.”

“On behalf of Municipal Council, we are grateful for the federal government’s financial support and the involvement of local residents and volunteers in the development of an updated Wawa Tourism Plan,” said Maury O’Neill, CAO-Clerk. “The Plan identifies how the Municipality and its partners can work together to increase the positive impacts of tourism in Wawa. With so many natural assets and business opportunities at our door, staff looks forward to implementing actions with our partners and volunteers to show more visitors the natural beauty and rich cultural history of the area.”

A copy of the Wawa Five-Year Tourism Plan is on the Municipality of Wawa’s website at:https://www.wawa.cc/en/your-government/resources/Documents/Municipality-of-Wawa—5-Year-Tourism-Strategy-and-Action-Plan.pdf

For further information about Wawa’s Tourism Plan, please contact Alex Patterson at [email protected] or call 705-856-2244 ex. 242.