Breaking News

MPP Michael Mantha: Statement regarding removal from NDP Caucus to sit as an independent Member of Provincial Parliament

 

April 3, 2023

MPP Michael Mantha: Statement regarding removal from NDP Caucus to sit as an independent Member of Provincial Parliament

“As a lifelong believer in safe workplaces, I have been and remain fully committed to participating in the independent process now underway. I will continue to serve the people of Algoma – Manitoulin. I will not be commenting further on this matter.”

 

Michael Mantha, MPP
Algoma-Manitoulin

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*