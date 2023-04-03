MPP Michael Mantha: Statement regarding removal from NDP Caucus to sit as an independent Member of Provincial Parliament

April 3, 2023

“As a lifelong believer in safe workplaces, I have been and remain fully committed to participating in the independent process now underway. I will continue to serve the people of Algoma – Manitoulin. I will not be commenting further on this matter.”

Michael Mantha, MPP

Algoma-Manitoulin