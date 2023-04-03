KERR, Harold “Glenn”

Feb 15, 1928 – Apr 2, 2023

Glenn passed away peacefully at Brierwood Gardens. He was predeceased by his wife Irlma Kerr (Sutton), his parents Roy and Levona Kerr, and sister-in-law Isabell May Kerr (Gammack). He is survived by his brother William Murdock Kerr of Hamiota. He leaves to mourn his daughter Glenda-Lee O’Shea and her husband Kerry, of Brantford, Ontario, and grandchildren Heather Fantegrossi (Mark), Karen Bouchard (Dan) and Leah Boushel (Tim), and great-grandchildren Nathan, Kaylee, Edward, Ellen, Norah and Mae.

Glenn was born and raised in Hamiota, Manitoba, and relocated to Wawa to play hockey for and work with, Algoma Ore Properties, in 1949. He married Irlma, who was also from Manitoba, in 1958. They lived an active life together in Wawa, until her death in 1982. They visited Florida yearly since the early 1960s, trips which Glenn continued for many years.

He retired from Algoma Ore in 1984. Between visits to Brantford to visit Glenda, he was an active golfer in the Michipicoten Men’s Golf League. In 2011, he relocated to Brantford.

Special thanks to the staff at Brierwood Gardens, retirement and long-term care, who provided excellent care for Glenn since he took up residence there. Glenn will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Friends will be received at McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Rd N, Brantford on Sunday, May 7, 2023, between 4 and 6 p.m. to celebrate his life.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada will be appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca