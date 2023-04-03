73rd Annual Wawa Men’s Bonspiel

The Wawa Men’s Annual Bonspiel was held March 31 – April 2, 2023, with 16 teams participating. Thanks to Club President Jim Hoffmann and Secretary-Treasurer Andy Stevens who organized the event. Thanks to all the participants, Pat and her crew for a great meal, the ladies who BBQ’d the steaks, the volunteers at the Registration Desk and at the Random Prize table, the refreshment servers, the ice sweepers, and the staff at the Community Centre.

Although the number of teams in the bonspiel was down the enthusiasm was great and curlers were happy to once again participate in a Bonspiel. A BIG thank you all of the teams both local and those from out of town. Approximately half of the teams were local.

A great weekend of curling and plans will begin shortly for the 2024 Men’s Bonspiel.

A special thank you to our many generous sponsors who support the program and allow the Club to host a top-notch event.

Arrangements have begun to arrange for Curling Trainers to come to Wawa for sessions this fall with students and for adults who want to learn the sport or curlers who wish to improve their game.

Final Standings for the Bonspiel:

“A” Event

TEAM TOWN First “A” Event Tom Fahrer Wawa Second “A” Event Dennis Lethbridge SSM Third “A” Event Chris Glibota SSM

“B” Event

TEAM TOWN First “B” Event Marc Barrette SSM Second “B” Event Tim Lavoie SSM

“C” Event

TEAM TOWN First “C” Event Tom Terris SSM Second “C” Event Dan Lethbridge SSM

Brookfield Sportsman Trophy – Tim Lavoie, SSM

First Team to the Bench – Eric Mitrikas, Wawa