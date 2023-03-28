MADILL, Sandra ‘Sandy’

Feb. 11, 1947- March 18, 2023

On the morning of March 18th, Sandra Lee Madill, 76 years old, died at the Perley Health and Rideau Long Term Care Centre in Ottawa from complications related to Lewy Body Dementia.

Sandra was born on February 11, 1947, in Toronto and raised in Brampton spending memorable summers in Wasaga Beach at the family cottage and in Anten Mills at the family farm. It was at Wasaga Beach that she developed her love for the water.

She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1968 from the School of Nursing Kitchener-Waterloo. Sandy married Allen Robinson and together raised two children, Tara and Amber. Sandy was a gentle caregiver through and through, as a mother, wife, sister, nurse, grandmother and friend. She took great pleasure in making anything homemade for her family and friends; baking, preserves, crocheting, sewing, quilting, card making, and dog scarves to name a few.

Sandy embarked on many trips to Ottawa to spend time with her daughter Tara and son-in-law Paul and grandchildren Kirsten and Sarah visiting museums, hosting extravagant tea parties and generally enjoying all kinds of grandma treats. Her time with her younger grandchildren Aislin and Oliver was cut short as a result of her dementia but the time she did spend with them was valued beyond measure and her memory lives on through story.

Whether it was Wasaga Beach, Katherine’s Cove, Sandy Beach or Sauble Beach, Sandy found great peace along the edges, where land meets the water. Her sense of adventure grew later in life as she vacationed in Cuba where she took up Spanish dancing, swimming with dolphins and paragliding along the ocean side. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. Her devotion to her family and friends will never be forgotten. She will be remembered as a kind soul, a gentle and compassionate woman, who loved her family and friends deeply.

Sandra is preceded in death by, her mother Racheal, her father John, her adopted parents Teddy and Yvonne, her nephew John and her sister-in-law Betty. Sandy is survived by her 2 children, Tara and Amber, her grandchildren, Kirsten, Sarah, Aislin and Oliver and her son-in-laws Paul and Ryan. She is survived by her brother David, her sister Wendy and their children Ruby and Todd.

Sandy leaves for us a legacy of kindness and caring for others. Raise your cup of tea in her honour and think of her when you come across a daisy, her favourite flower. Donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

There is an online service being held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 29th at 530pm. If you are interested in attending, please email Amber at [email protected]