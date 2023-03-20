Cultural resiliency meets economic reconciliation in new Métis program

In 1860, a newspaper account remarked on the easily distinguishable Métis of the upper Great Lakes, who were “rather fancifully dressed, having their caps and clothing ornamented with beads.” Many others described the distinct Métis way of life that blended hunting, fishing, farming, trapping, various forms of paid employment and making “considerable quantities of maple sugar” every spring.

“Since the early 1800’s, Métis culture has been one of the many things that makes the Huron-Superior Region so vibrant and unique,” explains Huron-Superior Métis Community Councillor, Mitch Case. “We believe that Métis cultural resiliency remains one of the Algoma District’s greatest untapped assets that can continue to be an important source of regional socioeconomic strength.”

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community (MNO Region 4) is investing in that belief through its recently launched Culture-Based Métis Business Grants program. Its goal is to support the growing number of Métis citizens within the region who are creating shared economic prosperity while also revitalizing and preserving traditional Métis knowledges and skills for future generations.

“Entrepreneurship has always been at the heart of Métis culture, and our cultural knowledge has always been part of our economy” added Case. “Be it the traditional ways of preserving our foods for trade and sale, working with the gifts of the land, or making clothing, our people have always found ways to put their skills to work for their families and communities.”

Eligible Métis citizens throughout the Huron-Superior Region can apply for up to $2,000 to help start or grow their own Culture-Based Métis Business.

The program takes a holistic and flexible view of what a Culture-Based Métis Business can look like, reflecting the richness and diversity of Métis culture itself. Eligible businesses can range from those that utilize Métis arts and traditional skills, such as beadwork and quilting, to those engaged in Métis land- and food-based practices, like guiding and maple sugaring.

“We hope our Métis citizens can be inspired by their own families’ stories,” says Case. “I often think about one of my own ancestors, known for her ‘barkwork’, whose occupation combined her basket-making talents with the natural gifts provided by these lands.”

Funding can be spent on nearly anything that helps Métis citizens achieve their business development vision. This includes business start-up costs, materials and supplies, salaries and honoraria, or advertising initiatives.

“Businesses can qualify even if they don’t sell their goods or services for money,” noted Councillor Case. “Supporting our many Métis entrepreneurs who are keeping the traditional gifting and trading economy alive is just as important to us.”

Eligible Culture-Based Métis Businesses also automatically qualify for additional wrap-around business supports, including website development, eCommerce integration, graphic design, digital marketing and social media support, delivered through the Region’s partner, Shop Métis.

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community is also making several investments that will further connect Culture-Based Métis Businesses within the broader regional economy. This includes paying for Métis business’s registration to the local Chamber of Commerce and opening brand-new Métis market and gift shops at the region’s two Métis Nation of Ontario offices in Sault Ste. Marie and Blind River.

Later this summer, the community will also host a Métis business open house and networking event, to support further relationship building with local citizens and enhance connections with other regional businesses.

“Culture-Based Métis Businesses can help bring new money into the region. Strong relationships with local citizens and businesses mean more of that money stays and circulates within our regional economy,” added Councillor Case. “That’s why we always say that an investment in our Métis economy truly is an investment in our entire region’s future.”

Culture-Based Métis Business owners can click here to learn more and apply for funding, or contact Samantha Boyer, at [email protected], for more information.

Funding through the Culture-Based Métis Grants Program will be available until April 30, 2023 and distributed to eligible grantees on a first come first served basis.

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community (Métis Nation of Ontario – Region 4) includes the Métis Nation of Ontario Citizens in the area from Sault Ste. Marie, east to Massey and Sault Ste. Marie, north to White River inclusive. Citizens are represented at the local level by the Historic Sault Ste. Marie Métis Council and the North Channel Metis Council.