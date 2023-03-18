Morning News – March 18

Mar 18, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -11. Wind chill -25 this morning and -19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Biigtigong Nishnaabeg will have a water treatment plant that will provide potable water for more than 168 homes and many non-residential buildings. It will be capable of meeting the community’s current and future needs. It is expected to cost about $58 million and is expected to be operational by November 2024.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Toronto at 11:30 a.m.
